BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
May 24 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :
* Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Issued statement in response to ISS report regarding election of directors to co's board at co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing