BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:
* Buffalo Wild Wings comments on Marcato's criticism of Buffalo Wild Wings' proxy materials
* Says affirms data in its proxy statement is accurate and sec compliant
* Buffalo Wild Wings-to calculate its total return comparison graph, co retained third party, research data group inc
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - company recommends shareholders vote "for" each of buffalo wild wings' nine nominees
* Buffalo Wild Wings- Marcato capital management has claimed that buffalo wild wings proxy statement contains an "erroneous" total return comparison graph Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.