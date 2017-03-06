BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - amendment increases revolving commitment by $200 million-sec filing
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - after giving effect to amendment, revolving commitment under unsecured revolving credit facility is $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI