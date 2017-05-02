May 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:
* Buffalo Wild Wings- mailed a letter from its three new
independent directors to shareholders in connection with
company's upcoming 2017 annual meeting
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- urges shareholders to vote "for"
each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
* Buffalo Wild Wings - engaged consulting firm to assist in
identifying cost savings opportunities within restaurants and at
home office
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - expect to achieve $40 to $50
million in annualized cost savings by year-end 2018 and
restaurant-level operating margins of 20pct
* Buffalo Wild Wings inc- in process of selling
approximately 13pct of our owned restaurant units
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - in light of current operating
environment, co has slowed pace of opening new domestic,
full-sized restaurants
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: