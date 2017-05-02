May 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* Buffalo Wild Wings- mailed a letter from its three new independent directors to shareholders in connection with company's upcoming 2017 annual meeting

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees

* Buffalo Wild Wings - engaged consulting firm to assist in identifying cost savings opportunities within restaurants and at home office

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - expect to achieve $40 to $50 million in annualized cost savings by year-end 2018 and restaurant-level operating margins of 20pct

* Buffalo Wild Wings inc- in process of selling approximately 13pct of our owned restaurant units

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - in light of current operating environment, co has slowed pace of opening new domestic, full-sized restaurants