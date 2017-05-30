BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
May 30 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:
Buffalo Wild Wings president and CEO sends letter to shareholders
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination