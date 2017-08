Aug 2 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings says Marcato Capital Management LP reports purchase of 9,000 shares of co's common stock at $109.69 per share on aug 1 - sec filing

* Buffalo Wild Wings says Marcato Capital Management LP reports purchase of 100 shares of co's common stock at $111.53 per share on aug 1 - sec filing