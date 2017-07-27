FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q2 same store sales fall 0.9 percent
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 10:54 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q2 same store sales fall 0.9 percent

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Build-a-bear Workshop Inc

* Build-A-Bear workshop reports increased total revenue with second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $77.2 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 0.9 percent

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Build-A-Bear Workshop says remains on track to complete upgrade of its web platform ahead of Q4 and holiday season

* Says continues to evolve its real estate portfolio by diversifying locations and formats

* Says also continues to leverage successful discovery store format as it remodeled or reformatted 16 locations in Q2

* Says estimates an unfavorable foreign currency impact on revenues & pre-tax income of about $1.5 million and $0.2 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.