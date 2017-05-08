BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Builders Firstsource Inc:
* Builders FirstSource reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion
Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.