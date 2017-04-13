UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Builders Firstsource Inc:
* Builders Firstsource Inc - on April 10, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to nine directors - sec filing
* Builders Firstsource Inc - appointed David A. Barr to fill newly created directorship Source text - bit.ly/2ocEOqN Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.