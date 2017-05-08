BRIEF-Chunghwa Precision Test Tech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
May 8 Bulletproof Group Ltd:
* Full year revenues expected to be C.$48.5M, UP C.3% on fy16
* For fy17 underlying profit guidance adjusted: EBITDA C.$3.0M, EBIT loss C.$1.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the Netherlands-based wholly owned unit of the co Roland DG Europe Holdings B.V. plans to establish a France-based wholly owned unit named Roland DG France SAS in early July