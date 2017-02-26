STOCKHOLM Feb 26 BULTEN
* Says establishes in USA and forms a joint venture with
Ramco for fastener solutions for the North American market
* Says joint venture to be equally owned (50/50)
* Says sets up an U.S. subsidiary for producing externally
threaded fasteners for the same market
* Says the operations of both entities are scheduled to
start in 2017
* Says joint venture will operate under the name
Ram-Bul, headquartered in Ramco's new corporate headquarters in
Hudson, Ohio
* Says total investment is estimated at approximately USD 9
million distributed over four years with start-up in 2017 and
the annual business potential for Bulten is estimated at
approximately USD 30-40 million at full volumes by 2020
* Says the initiative is expected to have an initial
marginal negative effect on Bulten's results in 2017 and 2018
with approximately SEK 3-4 million per year
(Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)