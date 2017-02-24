BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees
Feb 24 Bumitama Agri Ltd-
* Fy revenue IDR 6.63 trln versus idr 5.54 trln
* Fy net profit attributable idr 1.005 trln, up 40.8 percent
* Palm oil prices is expected to be resilient for next three months of year
* "Group remains positive on long term outlook of palm oil industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago