BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl
* Net profit for 1Q17 grew 2.8% to 1.01 billion Baht
* Total revenues in 1Q17 of 4,495 million Baht , down 4.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014