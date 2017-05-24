BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
May 23 Bunge Ltd
* Bunge issues statement
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
* Committed to continuing to execute its global agri-foods strategy and pursuing opportunities for driving growth and value creation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide