BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 2 (Reuters) -
* Bupa says full-year revenue up 4% at £11.0bn
* Bupa says underlying full-year profit before taxation up 10% to 700.7 million pounds
Bupa says expect conditions to remain challenging in our key markets
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.