BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 BURE EQUITY AB
* DIVESTS ITS HOLDING IN CATELLA AB
* DIVESTED, THROUGH WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY BURE FINANCIAL SERVICES, 341.271 A-SHARES AND 8.430.617 B-SHARES IN CATELLA AB
* AFTER TRANSACTION BURE EQUITY DOES NOT OWN ANY SHARES IN CATELLA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, June 28 Columbia University law professor Robert Jackson is a leading contender for one of the two commissioner vacancies on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.