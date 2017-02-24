BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Bure Equity AB:
* Q4 operating loss 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($112.49 million) versus profit 1.90 billion crowns year ago
* End-Q4 NAV at 101.74 crowns per share from beginning of Q4, down 12.7 percent
* Proposes ordinary dividend of 1.50 crown per share for 2016
* Proposes extraordinary dividend of 0.50 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9783 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)