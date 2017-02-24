Feb 24 Bure Equity AB:

* Q4 operating loss 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($112.49 million) versus profit 1.90 billion crowns year ago

* End-Q4 NAV at 101.74 crowns per share from beginning of Q4, down 12.7 percent

* Proposes ordinary dividend of 1.50 crown per share for 2016

* Proposes extraordinary dividend of 0.50 crown per share