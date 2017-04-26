New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Burelle SA:
* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago
* For H1 co's results will be in line with those of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, which forecasts strong net profit growth on turnover that should exceed EUR 4 billion
* Co's business will evolve in parallel with that of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, which, with its capacity to grow faster than world's automotive production, aims for turnover of EUR 9.5 billion by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.