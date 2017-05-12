BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore accepts Palamon's offer for its training and events area
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD APPROVED TO ACCEPT THE BINDING OFFER FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUND PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR ITS TRAINING AND EVENTS AREA
May 12 Burford Capital Ltd
* Launched offer of 5% sterling bonds due 1 december 2026
* Bonds will pay a fixed rate of interest of 5% per annum
* Have a minimum initial subscription amount of £2,000 and are available in multiples of £100 thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 More than two dozen U.S. companies, including several big banks, have teamed up to establish shared principles that would allow them to better understand their cyber security ratings and to challenge them if necessary, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.