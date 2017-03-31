March 31Bus Online Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 28.5 percent to 76.2 percent, or to be 2 million yuan to 6 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 8.4 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are decreased investment return and increased R&D expense of new products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BF4cr2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)