New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Pangea GmbH:
* Pangea GmbH, a subsidiary of Busch SE, decides to offer to shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum by way of voluntary public takeover offer to acquire their no-par value shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, each representing a notional amount of 2.56 euros in the registered share capital, against payment of 110.00 euros ($118.60) per share
* Settlement of voluntary public takeover offer will occur only after agm of Pfeiffer Vacuum will have taken place on May 23 and therefore after payment of dividend of 3.60 euros per share announced for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.