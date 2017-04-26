April 26Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a consumer banking JV in Guangzhou, Guangdong, with China National Gold Group Gold Jewellery Co Ltd and Bank of Guangzhou

* JV with registered capital of 1 billion yuan

* Says it will hold 12 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/s8fPzG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)