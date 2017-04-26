BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26Business-intelligence of Oriental Nations Co Ltd
* Says it will set up a consumer banking JV in Guangzhou, Guangdong, with China National Gold Group Gold Jewellery Co Ltd and Bank of Guangzhou
* JV with registered capital of 1 billion yuan
* Says it will hold 12 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/s8fPzG
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes