May 25 Business One Holdings Inc

* Says the co wins the lawsuit which was filed against Fukuoka-based co on June 24, 2014, regarding delay of the payment for property acquisition

* Says the co receives a judgment from Fukuoka district court on May 25

* According to the judgment, Fukuoka-based co is requested to pay 81.9 million yen and interest, as well as half of litigation cost

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fOUOb3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)