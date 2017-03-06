BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 6 BUWOG AG:
* Oliver Schumy resigns as member and vice-chairman of the supervisory board
* Resignation effective on March 6, 2017, 24:00
* Klaus Huebner to succeed Schumy as vice-chairman of supervisory board
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share