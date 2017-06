May 15 BUWOG:

* BUWOG AG COMMENCES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* SUBSCRIPTION RATIO IN CASH CAPITAL INCREASE OF 1:8 (1 NEW SHARE FOR 8 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS) AND ISSUE OF IN AGGREGATE UP TO 12,471,685 NEW BUWOG SHARES

* SAYS BUWOG AG ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 12,471,685 BUWOG SHARES.

* IF ALL OF NEW BUWOG-SHARES ARE ISSUED, GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE EUR 326 MILLION BASED ON AN ASSUMED SUBSCRIPTION AND OFFER PRICE OF EUR 26.12 (CLOSING PRICE OF BUWOG'S SHARES ON VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE ON 12 MAY 2017)

* OFFER PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED AT END OF SUBSCRIPTION AND OFFER PERIOD BASED ON A BOOK-BUILDING PROCEDURE AND TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION PRICE OF BUWOG SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED ON 2 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)