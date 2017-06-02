June 2 BUWOG:

* BUWOG AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE

* TOTAL OF 12,471,685 NEW BUWOG SHARES PLACED AT A PRICE OF EUR 24.50 PER NEW SHARE

* TOTAL OF 12,471,685 NEW BUWOG SHARES PLACED AT A PRICE OF EUR 24.50 PER NEW SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF IN AGGREGATE EUR 305.6 MILLION GENERATED FOR BUWOG