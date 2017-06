June 2 BUWOG AG:

* ‍ON 15 MAY 2017 BUWOG AG LAUNCHED A RIGHTS ISSUE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ITS AUTHORIZED CAPITAL​

* ‍ON 02 JUNE 2017 FINAL NUMBER OF NEW BUWOG SHARES WAS FIXED AT 12,471,685​

* ‍OFFERING AND SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW BUWOG SHARES WAS DETERMINED IN A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS AND AMOUNTS TO EUR 24.50 AS PUBLISHED ALSO ON 02 JUNE 2017​

* ‍CONVERSION PRICE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITHOUT INTEREST ISSUED BY BUWOG AG WITH MATURITY IN 2021 IS THEREFORE ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE 16 MAY 2021 TO 31.22 EURPER SHARE​