BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
* b&w spig awarded contracts totaling $60 million in first quarter of 2017
* Babcock & wilcox enterprises inc says work is underway on all three projects, with equipment deliveries scheduled for dates in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results