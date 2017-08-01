FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BWP Trust FY net profit from ordinary activities $‍223.8​ mln vs $310.5 mln
August 1, 2017 / 10:13 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-BWP Trust FY net profit from ordinary activities $‍223.8​ mln vs $310.5 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bwp Trust

* FY net profit from ordinary activities $‍223.8​ million versus $310.5 million

* FY revenue from ordinary activities $152.5 million versus $150.2 million

* Final distribution 8.88 cents per unit

* ‍For 2018 trust expects further rental growth from its core Bunnings warehouse property portfolio​

* ‍"Expect to at least maintain distributions equivalent to that paid for year ended 30 june 2017 during 2018"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

