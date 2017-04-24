BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 BWX Technologies Inc:
* BWXT awarded $76 million contract to manufacture common missile compartment tube assemblies for submarines
* BWX Technologies - unit BWXT nuclear operations group awarded contract to manufacture cmc tube assemblies for columbia class nuclear submarines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results