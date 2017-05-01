BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 BWX Technologies Inc:
* BWX Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $428.2 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.85 to $1.95
* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $1.85 to $1.95
* Increases quarterly dividend by 22 percent to $0.11per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BWX Technologies-beyond 2017,continue to anticipate an eps cagr in low double digits over next 3-5 years, 2017 segment guidance provided remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.