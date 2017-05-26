A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
May 26 BWX Technologies Inc
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract
* Bwx technologies inc - contract is valued at approximately $1.5 billion over 10 years
* Bwx technologies inc - contract includes a five-year base term, followed by three-year and two-year option periods unilaterally exercisable by doe
* Bwx technologies - jv awarded paducah deactivation and remediation contract at u.s. Department of energy's (doe) paducah gaseous diffusion plant (pgdp) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned