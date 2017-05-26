May 26 BWX Technologies Inc

* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract

* Bwx technologies inc - ‍contract is valued at approximately $1.5 billion over 10 years​

* Bwx technologies inc - ‍contract includes a five-year base term, followed by three-year and two-year option periods unilaterally exercisable by doe​

* Bwx technologies - jv awarded paducah deactivation and remediation contract at u.s. Department of energy's (doe) paducah gaseous diffusion plant (pgdp)