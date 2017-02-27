BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 27 BWX Technologies Inc:
* BWX Technologies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95 excluding items
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $403.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion
* BWX Technologies Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures to a range of $95 million to $105 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $367.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On Feb. 24, board authorized repurchase of up to $150 million of additional shares over a 3 year period ending on Feb. 24, 2020
* Sees 2017 corporate unallocated spend of $15 million to $20 million
* Bwx technologies inc -expects to achieve consolidated revenues between $1.60 billion and $1.70 billion in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.85, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "beyond 2017, we anticipate an EPS CAGR in low double digits over next 3-5 years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.