British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 BWX Technologies Inc-
* BWXT subsidiary awarded $141.7 million in contract options from naval nuclear propulsion program
* BWX Technologies Inc - u.s. Naval nuclear propulsion program exercised contract options in q1 2017 with bwxt's unit totaling about $141.7 million
* BWX Technologies Inc - work under these contracts has already commenced, and vast majority of it will be completed during remainder of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.