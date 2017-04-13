MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 BWX Technologies Inc
* BWXT awarded ca$55 million contract for feeder supply in support of OPG’s Darlington refurbishment
* BWX Technologies Inc - project duration will be approximately five years
* BWX Technologies Inc - unit been awarded feeder manufacturing contract from SNC-Lavalin / Aecon joint venture valued at approximately CA$55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday