BRIEF-Schloss Wachenheim buys majority stake in Rindchen's Weinkontor GmbH & Co. KG
* TAKES OVER MAJORITY STAKE IN RINDCHEN'S WEINKONTOR GMBH & CO. KG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26 BYD Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to set up investment funds worth a combined 1.85 billion yuan ($270.45 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sGOZsW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BERLIN, June 27 Germany's transport and environment ministers announced a joint plan on Tuesday to find ways to reduce pollution from diesel engines, which has become a sensitive subject since the Volkswagen emissions scandal.