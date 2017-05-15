BRIEF-Italy's Atlante fund buys 343 mln euros of bad loans from Cariferrara
June 20 Quaestio, manager of Italy's bank rescue funds Atlante and Atlante II says:
May 15 BYGGMASTARE ANDERS J AHLSTROM HOLDING AB (Publ):
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 25.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 10.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Quaestio, manager of Italy's bank rescue funds Atlante and Atlante II says:
FRANKFURT, June 20 Forcing euro clearing out of London and into the European Union may be justified if the terms of Britain's departure from the EU do not adequately control risks, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.