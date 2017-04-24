New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Byggmax
* Q1 EBIT amounted to a negative SEK 61.9 mln (negative 57.8)
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 782.6 mln (737.9), up 6.1 percent
* Net sales for comparable stores increased 0.2 percent (increased 5.3)
* Q1 gross margin was 30.3 percent (31.2)
* Says during the spring we are updating the strategic plan for Byggmax Group, and this work is proceeding as planned. We will communicate the result of this work in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.