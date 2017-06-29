FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Byline Bancorp - on June 28, received subpoena from office of special inspector general for troubled asset relief program
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
GST set to transform face of Indian logistics industry
GST set to transform face of Indian logistics industry
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Byline Bancorp - on June 28, received subpoena from office of special inspector general for troubled asset relief program

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Byline Bancorp Inc

* Byline Bancorp Inc - on June 28, received subpoena from office of special inspector general for troubled asset relief program - sec filing

* Byline Bancorp Inc - received subpoena for documents related to activities at ridgestone bank, subsidiary of ridgestone financial services inc

* ‍byline Bancorp Inc - do not believe the inquiry will have a material adverse effect on business, financial condition or results of operations‍​​ Source text : bit.ly/2umPC8X Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.