US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 20 C & C Constructions Ltd
* Says EPI-C&C JV been awarded project by India government for 2 lane road in Myanmar on EPC mode
* Says total contract value of project is INR 15.18 billion Source text for: bit.ly/2nVfp51 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)