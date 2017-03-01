March 1 C C Land Holdings Limited:
* Acquisition Of Leadenhall Building
* Unit of company as buyer and company as buyer's guarantor,
entered into agreement with sellers and oxford guarantor
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of approximately
GBP1.14 billion
* Expected that leadenhall building will generate a stable
and strong recurrent income for group
* Buyer is Green Charm Investments, sellers are Union
Property Holdings (London) Ltd and Oxford Properties European Gp
Inc.
* The ultimate holding company of Union Property Holdings
(London) Ltd is The British Land Company PLC
