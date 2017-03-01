BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
March 1 C C Land Holdings Ltd
* Noted that there has been press coverage in hong kong in relation to a potential acquisition by group of leadenhall building in london
* No formal agreement has yet been entered into with respect to potential acquisition
* Board would like to inform market that company is in advanced discussions with respect to potential acquisition of Leadenhall Building
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million