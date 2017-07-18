FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 hours ago
BRIEF-C-Com Q2 revenue C$3.03 million
July 18, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-C-Com Q2 revenue C$3.03 million

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - C-com Satellite Systems Inc

* C-Com reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$3.03 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.00

* C-Com Satellite Systems- ‍in Q2,commenced payments to University Of Waterloo under joint research and development contract signed January 2017

* C-Com Satellite - ‍large increase in research and development expense,resulting lower net after tax profit in Q2 almost entirely attributable to payments made to university​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

