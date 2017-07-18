BRIEF-C-Com Q2 revenue C$3.03 million

1 Min Read
July 18 (Reuters) - C-com Satellite Systems Inc
* C-Com reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue C$3.03 million
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.00
* C-Com Satellite Systems- in Q2,commenced payments to University Of Waterloo under joint research and development contract signed January 2017
* C-Com Satellite - large increase in research and development expense,resulting lower net after tax profit in Q2 almost entirely attributable to payments made to university Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: