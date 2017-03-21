BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 C-Com Satellite Systems Inc
* Results for Q4 saw revenues increase by 29.2% to $2.9 million when compared with results from same period last year
* Qtrly net after tax profit increased 59.0% to $666,296 compared with same period last year
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.