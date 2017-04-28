BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 C-RAD AB
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 25.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 17.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ORDER INTAKE: JAN-MAR 40.2 (13.0) MSEK, +209%
* OPERATING LOSS: JAN-MAR -5.7 (-8.2) MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014