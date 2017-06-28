June 28 C-RAD AB

* CANCER CENTERS IN FRANCE DECIDE FOR C-RAD’S INNOVATIVE SIGRT SOLUTION

* ORDER AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 9 MSEK AND INCLUDES DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS AND A SERVICE CONTRACT

* EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION IN Q3 2017

* PROJECT IS BOOKED AS ORDER INTAKE IN Q2 2017.