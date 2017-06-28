BRIEF-Beigene presents preliminary Phase 1 data on BGB-A317
* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data on BGB-A317 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma at the ESMO 19th world congress on gastrointestinal cancer
June 28 C-RAD AB
* CANCER CENTERS IN FRANCE DECIDE FOR C-RAD’S INNOVATIVE SIGRT SOLUTION
* ORDER AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 9 MSEK AND INCLUDES DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS AND A SERVICE CONTRACT
* EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION IN Q3 2017
* PROJECT IS BOOKED AS ORDER INTAKE IN Q2 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE Energy Financial Services raises largest* solar fund in Japan with Development Bank of Japan as anchor investor