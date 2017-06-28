Congress split over privatizing U.S. air traffic control
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Congress is divided over whether to privatize the nation's air traffic control system as both chambers advance bills to expand airline passenger protections.
June 28 CA Inc:
* CA Inc - amended and restated its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility
* CA Inc says amended and restated credit agreement expires June 27, 2022
* CA Inc - company may, at its option and subject to customary conditions, request an increase in aggregate commitment of up to $500 million
* CA Inc- has option to extend expiration date for additional 1-year terms with written consent of lenders having at least 50% of commitments - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tZrbzn) Further company coverage:
LONDON/OSLO, June 29 Investors are slowly starting to push companies to reduce their carbon footprint and help the world meet targets on limiting global warming that were agreed in the 2015 Paris climate talks.