PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 27
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 Cabela's Inc
* Cabela's-Bass Pro informed co it agreed to timing deal with FTC under which it will extend waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust until July 5
* Cabela's - extention of waiting period to enable ftc staff to brief FTC commissioners on merger, to address any questions FTC commissioners may have Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rSKngH) Further company coverage:
* The Fedex site is down, working to resolve the issue - Fedex tweet Further company coverage: