BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Cable One Inc
* Cable One reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $207.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $5.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: