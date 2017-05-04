GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Cable One Inc
* Cable One- On May 1, co, unit entered into certain restatement agreement to amend, restate that certain credit agreement, dated as of June 30, 2015
* Cable One Inc - Restatement agreement provided for an incremental term "A" loan in an aggregate principal amount of $250 million
* Cable One Inc - Restatement agreement also provided for an incremental term "B" loan in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million Source text: [bit.ly/2p2pr9F] Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.